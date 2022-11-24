The community of Greater Owensboro has a great deal to be proud of. We have a diversified economy, and remain a leader in workforce development, healthcare innovation, agriculture and downtown revitalization.
Our low cost of living, centralized location and first-class educational institutions make Owensboro a wonderful place to live and raise a family. We are seeing population growth, where many metros comparable to our size are seeing persistent declines. We are persevering in an increasingly unpredictable, globally-competitive world.
However, despite our best efforts, our community has challenges. One specific area that requires immediate attention: access to affordable, quality child care.
A strong child care and early childhood education sector is vital to ensuring that every child has the opportunity to succeed later in life, regardless of the circumstances they are born into. The latest research shows that 80-85% of brain development occurs before the age of 5. Children in child care settings prior to entering school have much higher rates of kindergarten readiness. And kindergarten readiness has a direct correlation with greater reading proficiency in the 3rd grade.
Moreover, children who participate in high quality preschool programs are 40% less likely to drop out of high school.
And yet, even before the pandemic, half of all Kentuckians reside in areas with little to no access to child care.
This is not only an issue of equity and fairness. It has a direct impact on our community’s ability to maintain a competitive workforce. According to recent reports issued by education thought leaders in Kentucky, including the Prichard Committee for Academic Excellence, Kentucky Youth Advocates and United Way, almost 30% of Kentucky parents were struggling to find child care, keeping many Kentucky parents out of the workforce following the pandemic.
And nearly half (46%) of Kentucky parents surveyed said that someone in their family had quit a job, did not take a job, or changed jobs due to child care challenges.
The American Rescue Plan Act was able to stabilize the child care system with direct support to providers, and the Kentucky Legislature increased eligibility for the Child Care Assistance Program (CCAP) for families. Without these stabilization payments, more than 50% of child care centers would have closed, according to survey data from more than 500 providers from 94 Kentucky counties.
Once these federal and state dollars expire, which could occur as early as 2023, more than 70% of survey respondents said they would raise tuition costs, 40% would be forced to reduce wages, 30% would lay off staff, and 20% would be forced to close their doors permanently.
For a child care system that is already unstable, with tuition costs comparable to college tuition or a mortgage payment, this looming funding crisis would present a nightmare for working families in Kentucky.
Solving this puzzle will require the cooperation of both the public and private child care sectors to craft a model that allows both to survive and thrive. One promising innovative solution has been implemented in neighboring states and offers a high probability of success in Kentucky: mixed-delivery preschool.
Under a mixed-delivery child care system, children can attend publicly-funded preschool in private settings. Children are in one high-quality setting the entire time their parents are at work. This model would mitigate potential transportation issues. And the quality of education — which is crucial to ensuring long-term success — remains consistent in both public and private classrooms.
A public-private approach like mixed-delivery provides families with flexible options that meet their needs, such as matching work schedules for parents to the availability of care for children.
This approach to child care presents an opportunity for school districts to work with private early childhood care providers, who are already known and trusted by families in communities.
At the same time, this approach expands access to publicly-funded preschool services. This can be especially effective in districts with limited funds, or where school facilities have limited space for preschool classrooms, reducing the need for capital/construction costs.
By developing public-private partnerships to increase access to preschool for 4-year-olds, more children will enter school with the necessary skills to be successful.
Policymakers in Frankfort and Washington, D.C., must continue to explore creative solutions like mixed-delivery to our child care crisis before it is too late. If Kentucky can get this right, we will make significant progress in ensuring equality of opportunity for all children.
Joe Berry is the executive director of the Public Life Foundation of Owensboro.
