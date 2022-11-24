The community of Greater Owensboro has a great deal to be proud of. We have a diversified economy, and remain a leader in workforce development, healthcare innovation, agriculture and downtown revitalization.

Our low cost of living, centralized location and first-class educational institutions make Owensboro a wonderful place to live and raise a family. We are seeing population growth, where many metros comparable to our size are seeing persistent declines. We are persevering in an increasingly unpredictable, globally-competitive world.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.