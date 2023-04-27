During our recent Owensboro Business Hall of Fame event two Junior Achievement students of color who were in attendance overheard racially derogatory remarks made by two members of the public attending the event. These comments, as reported by the students, were hurtful, offensive, unacceptable and do not align with the values or mission of Junior Achievement of West Kentucky, and we strongly condemn them.

We have sincerely apologized to the students and their families that this occurred at our event. We do not know who made these remarks, but we do not tolerate this kind of behavior at our organization or events.

Dan Douglas is president of Junior Achievement of West Kentucky.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.