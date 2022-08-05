Our prayers have been answered, so why aren’t churches celebrating?
The Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe vs. Wade is nothing short of a miracle! I didn’t expect to see it during my lifetime.
Like millions of others, my family and I had prayed for it for nearly 50 years. We’ve supported numerous fundraisers, stood in the rain on Frederica Street holding pro-life signs, and marched in Washington, D.C., not to mention all the rosaries we’ve prayed.
But when our prayers were answered, not a word was mentioned at church. And I didn’t see it on any of the local church marquees. I asked my pastor why he hadn’t acknowledged this amazing event. He said it was a sensitive topic and he didn’t want to say the wrong thing.
Sensitive to whom? This is the same church that had my family devoted to this cause. Are pastors afraid to take a stand on issues that may offend someone who has a different idea on the sanctity of human life?
I sent a letter to our bishop over a month ago asking this question and still have not gotten a reply. We need our pastors to lead from the pulpit.
My prayer now is for local churches of all types to come together under one Christian canopy, in unity with other resources, to lovingly provide financial and emotional support for women facing unwanted pregnancies, struggling to raise children on their own, or dealing with past abortions. This is our responsibility if we claim to be pro-life.
We should all be celebrating miracles!
Barbara Gaw
Owensboro
