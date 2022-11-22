As elected officials, our job is not to move Kentucky right or left, it’s to move Kentucky forward. One way we can continue to build a better Kentucky is by supporting education and our educators.

Lt. Gov. Coleman and I have always run an education-first administration. As parents and as statewide leaders, we know the best thing we can do for all Kentucky children is to ensure they have access to a world-class education.

