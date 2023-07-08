The City of Owensboro has made a very wise choice in embracing bluegrass music. The investments made towards the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame and Museum, along with the improvements made to the downtown and riverfront areas, will make Owensboro a destination for music lovers for years to come.
As a longtime concert and festival goer, I thoroughly enjoyed my visit to Owensboro during ROMP recently. The always-stellar list of artists and beautiful park make it an easy event to enjoy. But the people of Owensboro, the volunteers, make the event so special. From the event organizer, Carly Smith, to the young woman at the gate who greeted each car with a scream, for hours, you feel as an attendee that these people are there so you can have a good time. The $3 bags of ice show that you are not being squeezed for money, but accommodated.
As Memphis is known for the blues and New Orleans for Jazz, Owensboro has become famous for bluegrass music. As a music lover, I hope to attend ROMP every year and spend my vacation time and money in Owensboro.
