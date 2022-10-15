Back in 1989, then-Mayor David Adkisson announced that within the next 18 months to two years, he wanted to see a piece of sculpture by a nationally-recognized artist on display at an outdoor site in Owensboro.
And he wanted to see another the following year.
And another the year after that — until 10 major works of sculptors were on outdoor display throughout the city.
‘’It’s a sign of a progressive community,’’ Adkisson said then. ‘’It’s like putting ornaments on a Christmas tree.’’
It took a lot longer than 10 years, but today the Owensboro-Daviess County Convention & Visitors Bureau and the Owensboro Museum of Fine Art are promoting Owensboro’s tour of 21 pieces of public art as “one of the best in the Midwest.”
Recently, the city, county and CVB dedicated Gary Bielefeld’s massive “Kentucky Mirror Mosaic,” the city’s largest piece of public art.
It stretches 110 feet from the Mississippi River to the Appalachian Mountains and 43 feet from the Ohio River to Tennessee on the west wall of the 133-year-old Frantz Building Services building at 319 E. Second St.
Bielefeld created the first version of the Mirror Mosaic in 1981, but after 40 years of weather, the pieces of glass were falling off.
So, after three years of hard work, he took that one down and crafted a new improved version.
Sometimes, we take things like that for granted.
We glance at the statue of Abe Lincoln sitting on a bench in front of City Hall.
But do we really see it and understand how far we’ve come since 1989?
And there’s folk art like Chris Schartung’s “Vine Bike.”
The 7-foot-tall green galvanized steel replica of an 1880s high-wheeler is near the corner of Second and St. Ann streets.
It doubles as a bicycle rack for people who ride their bikes downtown.
And Andy Shoemaker’s 15-foot metal praying mantis sits high atop Studio 105 Art & Frame Gallery, 105 W. Third St.
These days, Owensboro is blessed with public art.
Adkisson’s dream has more than come true.
