Issues created to single out and persecute a certain part of our community have nothing to do with the word of Jesus. He said to love one another as we love Him.
When I was in high school, we were told to stay away from the riverfront after dark; “they” were out and it wasn’t safe. There was never a place for LGBTQ+ people, drag, teenagers, or as I’m learning now, older people. I have never attended a drag show and will never criticize those who have. If the shows in the age-restricted Ghostlight Lounge bother you, then don’t go!
Our elected officials, much of the time elected by default because they ran unopposed, refuse to adopt a fairness ordinance because too many unseemly people might come here. God forbid this should be a safe haven.
Owensboro’s population has stagnated and they used to blame it on the “brain drain." I believe it’s because there’s no place at the table for anyone who is different or “inappropriate”.
Owensboro will always be a “fine place to raise a family," but not much else.
My mother taught me that I am no better than anyone, anywhere; we are all children of God and should treat each other as such. She taught me to welcome people who looked and acted differently than me; they likely came from another place with different ideas and beliefs. I should listen to them because I would certainly learn something and I might even make a new friend.
