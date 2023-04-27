Issues created to single out and persecute a certain part of our community have nothing to do with the word of Jesus. He said to love one another as we love Him.

When I was in high school, we were told to stay away from the riverfront after dark; “they” were out and it wasn’t safe. There was never a place for LGBTQ+ people, drag, teenagers, or as I’m learning now, older people. I have never attended a drag show and will never criticize those who have. If the shows in the age-restricted Ghostlight Lounge bother you, then don’t go!

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.