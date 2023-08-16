In Henry Olsen’s column (Aug. 10, Messenger-Inquirer) praising elected Republican state officials pushing back against the ex-president's claim of voter fraud, I think he did these officials a disservice.
Instead of referring to these citizens by their party affiliation, Olsen should have praised them as Americans who were standing up for the rule of law, which they’d been elected to do, and that they’d taken an oath to uphold.
And even though he mentions some appointed federal officials as also pushing back against this fraud, these federal officials did nothing during their term in office to push back against the unethical conduct of the ex-president until they saw which way the chips were falling. And still these "officials" are reluctant or unable to tell the truth about the ex-president and his cohorts.
It’s a sad state of affairs that we find ourselves in when we have to praise officials for doing their jobs when everyone else is expected to do their duty every day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.