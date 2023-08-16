In Henry Olsen’s column (Aug. 10, Messenger-Inquirer) praising elected Republican state officials pushing back against the ex-president's claim of voter fraud, I think he did these officials a disservice.

Instead of referring to these citizens by their party affiliation, Olsen should have praised them as Americans who were standing up for the rule of law, which they’d been elected to do, and that they’d taken an oath to uphold.

