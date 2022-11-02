The Messenger-Inquirer ran two stories in the Oct. 27 edition touting federal dollars coming into the region to (1) rehabilitate a key railroad bridge over the Green River between Ohio and Muhlenberg counties and (2) promote school safety and mental health.
The bridge work will be funded via the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, and the school safety/mental health actions paid for by the Safer Communities Act.
Both pieces of bipartisan legislation passed Congress by wide margins, but guess who voted “no” on both acts? Hint: His initials are RP and he lives in Bowling Green.
By voting no on the bridge construction, Rand Paul turned his back on support that is vital to energizing the region’s economy and protecting national security.
His no vote on school safety/mental health was equally short-sighted and runs counter to the professional opinion by two national law enforcement organizations who supported the act.
The school safety legislation was endorsed by the Fraternal Order of Police and the National Sheriffs' Association. This particular negative vote makes Paul’s recent TV advertisements about curbing crime and violence ring hollow as nothing more than shallow political theater.
When given the real opportunity to provide protection for our children in school, he voted no.
Let’s be candid. Kentucky needs a senator who will be a servant of the people, not one who holds immature grudges over non-issues, ducks debates because he has no substantial record to defend, and reneges on his pledge to only serve two terms.
