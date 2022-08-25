Paying veterans exposed to burn pits creates slippery slope
During World War II cigarettes were given free to soldiers to relieve stress and anxiety. Just think about how many came home from the service addicted to nicotine!
One such instance was the Hookey family. Three brothers were addicted to nicotine upon discharge from the Army, Coast Guard and Navy. None were smoking prior to enlisting, and it would not be until 1966 that all cigarette packages carried a warning label saying cigarette smoking may be hazardous to your health.
Nicotine is a chemical that acts as a sort of tranquilizer, relieving feelings of worry and anxiety. A very small amount of nicotine may be a fatal dose for an adult, so it is extremely toxic. The harm is to the lungs (cancer), heart, ulcers and chronic bronchitis and emphysema, which are among the major causes of death in the United States.
A slippery slope of burn pits, Agent Orange, Camp Lejeune toxic water, nicotine, etc., and soon one can see the military liability, especially with draftees. The volunteers posed less of a threatening case since they chose to join the military.
If every possible harm to a soldier is the cause for compensation and/or litigation, can taxpayers afford such? Can our government support such a costly military for long?
This is not to envy or disparage the recent payout to the veterans of burn pits, only to ask when or where does it all stop?
