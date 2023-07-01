On Friday, June 9, 2023, there was a Pride Night celebration held at the RiverPark Center in Owensboro. At this event, I was told, there was a person who performed a song dressed up as the Blessed Virgin Mary, the mother of Jesus Christ. Performing a song dressed up as the Blessed Virgin Mary during this event is distasteful and offensive to Catholics and others who hold Mary, the mother of Jesus, with esteem and respect.
This action is nothing less than a sacrilege. The person doing this performance may not have understood that what they were doing is offensive to others. This act is offensive because it was treating in an unworthy manner the person of Mary, the mother of our Lord and Savior.
