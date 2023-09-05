In response to Mr. Hayden's Readers Write letter (Aug. 30, Messenger-Inquirer), I would like to point out that this planet has been much hotter and much colder as the Earth has experienced cycles of temperature change over millions of years.
According to research, carbon dioxide levels before man ever walked the Earth were four times higher than the current levels of carbon dioxide in our atmosphere.
