In February 2021, the Western Kentucky Botanical Garden (affectionately called “The Garden”) hosted a very enthusiastic and impassioned presentation on the potential and future of The Garden. A very detailed, thoughtful and well-prepared plan was presented for creating a capital campaign, the Pathway to Growth, to achieve their specific goals. So effective was the presentation and the confidence in which it was delivered, we wanted to share in moving their vision to reality and joined the effort as campaign chairs.
Phase 1 of our plan entailed seizing the opportunity to purchase WeatherBerry, an 1840’s home listed on the National Register of Historic Places. This makes The Garden more visible to the community. Transforming it into our new welcome center with ADA compliance, new parking and expanded drives, you will now truly be welcomed into The Garden.
Phase 2 includes expanding the gardens. With nearly 17 acres for garden space, we can realize a robust vision for The Garden. The Garden has hired a horticulturist who will help plan and implement the expansion and integration of new gardens with the existing ones, highlighting new features for visitors like the Path of Hope and Healing. An ongoing maintenance fund will also be part of this phase.
Our final phase in the Pathway to Growth is a new event center that will be designed, built and maintained for private event rentals and sponsored events.
To date, the capital campaign has raised $2.1 million of the $2.8 million plan. Thank you to the foundations, businesses, our state, city and county governments, and many individuals, many of whom have supported The Garden on this campaign and through the years — you have exceeded our expectations.
Dr. Bill and Susie Tyler donated the original eight acres to start a botanical garden in 1993. Under their leadership, as well as the guidance of a dedicated group of community visionaries, the progress of The Garden has been remarkable. The capital campaign recently entered the public phase where we need you, the community, to join us in realizing our final goal.
A successful completion of the campaign will require a generous response from the community and our regional and state partners. The Garden is the only botanical garden west of Louisville. Not only is it a place of serenity and beauty, but it is also a contributor to our economic vitality. In 2022 The Garden has recorded visitors from 35 states and five foreign countries. The Garden sits just outside the edge of the designated Northwest Neighborhood Revitalization Strategy Area. Our programming and enhancements will not only enhance our economic contribution to the entire community but will significantly assist in the revitalization of the west side of Owensboro.
Sitting less than two miles from downtown Owensboro and its riverfront, The Garden is uniquely positioned to be an impactful extension of downtown Owensboro, and with a new event center, can host private event rentals and garden events. Will you please join us? You, too, can share in moving this vision to reality!
Your contribution, in any amount, will be greatly appreciated. Pledges can be made over a 5-year period, and gifts of stock can be rolled directly into The Garden’s investment account. To see the amazing plans for the event center, learn more about WeatherBerry and so much more of this grand plan, go to www.wkbg.org, or just stop in for a visit at 2731 West Second St.
Darrell Higginbotham and Marcia Carpenter are co-chairs of the Western Kentucky Botanical Garden Capital Campaign Committee.
