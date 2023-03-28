In February 2021, the Western Kentucky Botanical Garden (affectionately called “The Garden”) hosted a very enthusiastic and impassioned presentation on the potential and future of The Garden. A very detailed, thoughtful and well-prepared plan was presented for creating a capital campaign, the Pathway to Growth, to achieve their specific goals. So effective was the presentation and the confidence in which it was delivered, we wanted to share in moving their vision to reality and joined the effort as campaign chairs.

Phase 1 of our plan entailed seizing the opportunity to purchase WeatherBerry, an 1840’s home listed on the National Register of Historic Places. This makes The Garden more visible to the community. Transforming it into our new welcome center with ADA compliance, new parking and expanded drives, you will now truly be welcomed into The Garden.

Darrell Higginbotham and Marcia Carpenter are co-chairs of the Western Kentucky Botanical Garden Capital Campaign Committee.

