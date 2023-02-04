I wanted to express my thoughts on the situation regarding Tyre Nichols and others.
Across this nation, in all police training instructions, and across their training walls, there should be this warning: "You are here to protect and serve, not to play judge and jury. If the latter is used, you are setting yourself up for severe charges!"
