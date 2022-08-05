Congratulations to Dave McBride for his column from July 1. The piece titled "Count Me Among the Pro-Life Supporters," was very insightful and to the point. As he states, abortion is an act of murder. How anyone could support abortion and look at a young child is beyond me.
But for those who do support abortion, we need to continue to pray for them. As for me, "count me among the pro-life supporters."
