The Davies Fiscal Court is considering not funding the RiverPark Center. These officials have shown leadership in speaking against the disaster of the “drag queen” shows in the Ghostlight Lounge.
On the other hand, the Owensboro City Commission has allowed RiverPark Director Rich Jorn to bring drag shows to Owensboro on tax dollars. Jorn assures us that it is art. This is the same defense of those who justify pornography. Commissioner Bob Glenn asserts there is nothing sexual about it. Who believes that? The mayor’s standard answer is to just don’t go. In other words, sleep while Owensboro burns.
I will take the mayor’s advice and just not go to the RiverPark Center. The rule is, go woke go broke. Continue to contact city officials and express your displeasure. Keep the heat and light on this issue. When the next election comes, remember that the city commission owns this and vote accordingly. Most importantly, pray for these leaders. God still performs miracles.
2 Chronicles 7:14 tells us that God will heal our land if His people will humbly call on the Lord, repent, and turn from their wicked ways. This sentiment was shared by President Theodore Roosevelt when he said, “There are those who believe that a new modernity demands a new morality. What they fail to consider is the harsh reality that there is no such thing as a new morality. There is only one morality. All else is immorality. There is only true Christian ethics over against which stands the whole of paganism.” Amen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.