The Davies Fiscal Court is considering not funding the RiverPark Center. These officials have shown leadership in speaking against the disaster of the “drag queen” shows in the Ghostlight Lounge.

On the other hand, the Owensboro City Commission has allowed RiverPark Director Rich Jorn to bring drag shows to Owensboro on tax dollars. Jorn assures us that it is art. This is the same defense of those who justify pornography. Commissioner Bob Glenn asserts there is nothing sexual about it. Who believes that? The mayor’s standard answer is to just don’t go. In other words, sleep while Owensboro burns.

