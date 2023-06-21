Pride Month shouldn’t be divisive — it’s about hope
Christians have holidays throughout the year dedicated to celebrating their beliefs. Those holidays alone make up nearly a month, and holidays like Easter and Christmas have entire seasons dedicated to them.
During these holiday seasons, do you hear the LGBTQ+ community complaining about the divisiveness of the season? No.
But because the month of June has been deemed Pride Month, a month where those who have spent centuries in hiding, facing death threats, imprisonment, ostracization and public ridicule are celebratory of who they are while educating — notice I said educating and not recruiting, unlike most Christian religions — the public on their history in the shadows celebrating our heritage is seen divisive.
Pride isn’t about enticing youth, being exclusionary or pushing an agenda. It’s about celebrating who we are because we spent centuries in hiding and still face very real discrimination to this day. We aren’t trying to recruit children. We’re trying to provide hope and representation to those who feel unsafe to be themselves and, due to this, often face serious mental health struggles.
As someone who spent 27 years trying to fit the mold of a heterosexual Christian woman, I can attest to the impact hiding has on one’s mental health. Since coming out, I’ve found that I’m not chronically depressed. I have hope for the first time in my life, which is powerful.
Pride provides hope for people like me. Pride isn’t about gatekeeping or being divisive. It’s about keeping people who are still facing discrimination and hatred alive.
Elisabeth Bishop
Owensboro
Library shouldn’t participate in Pride promotions
The term “grooming” has been traditionally used to describe the behavior of pedophiles who are preparing innocent kids for sexual exploitation.
According to expatriate writer Rod Dreher, taken from an April 2022 article in the online Atlantic, the term “groomer” is evolving into a new definition, “adults separating children from a normative sexual and gender identity to inspire confusion in them, turning them against parents and all the normative traditions and institutions in society. It may not specifically be to groom them for sexual activity, but to certainly groom them to take on a sexual/gender identity at odds with the norm.”
Grooming is exactly what the Daviess County Public Library is doing with its PRIDE book and goody bag promotions. Whether or not outside library resources have suggested this activity, our librarians and board members need to be sensitive to the ethics, morals and norms of this community, not to mention their responsibility to be good upstanding role models for the children entrusted to their care.
By participating in this “pride” promotion, the librarians and the board have abdicated this responsibility and have, perhaps inadvertently, become groomers in the eyes of the community!
Melinda Schoenwald
Owensboro
We don’t need religious zealots telling us how to live our lives
The Daviess County Citizens for Decency — or DCCD — have yet another thing they don’t think is appropriate. And then there will be another and another and another, etc.
Who are these religious zealots?
I would like to learn the names of these high and mighty individuals who set out to save my soul so I can be familiar with them. Why are we letting these few control so much of what goes on in Owensboro? Do they have a business location? Are they licensed to do the business of being busybodies and sticking their noses and beliefs into everyone else’s business?
It is beginning to look like that. I say that they need to mind their own business. We are adults and do not need another entity telling us how to live our lives.
Karen Turner
Owensboro
Losing gaming facility should cost city officials their jobs
Well, it’s just like I thought, a handful of people that we elected let the casino slip thru our hands naturally.
The only thing I have to say about that is wait until election time comes around. Some of the commissioners and the mayor will hopefully be looking for new jobs. I know I’m going to vote against them. The only way we can change is to vote
Kay Dotson
Owensboro
