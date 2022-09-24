Primary focus of SANEs is to help patients begin healing process
As a nationally certified Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner (SANE) for both adults and children and an Owensboro native, I was excited to see the news of an increase in SANEs in Owensboro.
I was disappointed as I read the article and found such an emphasis on evidence collection and some errors regarding SANE practice.
A SANE is not certified by the federal government. In order to use the title SANE-A and/or SANE-P, a nurse must complete a 40-hour didactic course, clinical training, 300 hours of clinical practice, and then sit for a national examination. Some states do certify a SANE, but it is not the same as the national certification.
The article inferred that evidence collected by a non-SANE is not admissible in court. Any nurse or medical provider can collect evidence permissible in court. However, a SANE is preferred in that situation.
The focus of a SANE is not injury documentation or evidence collection. It is to provide trauma-informed care to the patient and help them begin the healing process. We provide education and resources for them and ensure their physical safety with prophylactic antibiotics and emergency contraception.
Yes, we document injuries, collect evidence and testify in court. Is that our primary role? No. We are there to provide a guiding light as these patients step out of the darkness. We are there to support them.
Keeley Roberts Bowman, DNP, RN, WHNP-BC, SANE-A, SANE-P
