We live in sad days. Politics over proper procedure. Politics over the planned primary function. Why? Procedure is more important than politics. The purpose is more important than politics. The planned primary function is more important than politics.
Owensboro doesn't need politics as much as we need common sense. You name whatever subject, and sense is more important in dealing with it than politics.
