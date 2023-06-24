I read with interest the comments in Readers Write by Mr O'Bryan concerning the mayor and city commissioners making a bad decision regarding taxes (on the Churchill Downs issue).
I agree it was a mistake the way it was handled, but, to use some of Mr O'Bryan's clever humor, the race is not over! I am putting my money on a horse named "Annexationbyoboro" to win the race, and my other "horses" in the trifecta are "Churchillydowns" and "asmokingambler."
Much was said about the "no smoking ordinance" and the city's unwillingness to grant a variance on the decision. But I wish to point out a couple of things.
Mayor Watson, when commenting on the drag show conversation, was quick to point out "if you don't like something there, you don't have to go." Same would have applied to the Churchill Downs issue. But the biggie is when he said "no exceptions to the smoking ordinance." We all know that is not true. Well, a large majority of us know.
End result, the city will annex the facility and get the taxes. The city will be the hero for standing its ground, and the county will be the "bad guys" for having a less stringent smoking policy.
Oh, I almost forgot to mention the losing horses in that race — "southfrederica" and "demall."
