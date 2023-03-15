Why not have children read to dogs?
The news keeps reporting that fourth- and eighth-graders are testing below their grade level in reading and math. They attribute it to the pandemic closures of public schools. After reading the news and seeing other articles, I saw a simple solution that is actually cute and beneficial for all involved.
I saw a picture of children sitting in front of individual kennels at an animal shelter reading books to the dogs. The children were working on their reading and the dogs were getting individual attention. The dogs were paying attention to every word.
Children reading to the dogs is beneficial to both the children and the dogs. Owensboro and Daviess County schools should consider such a simple solution to growing a love of reading in our children and giving the dogs some love. It should not be expensive, and besides, the news says there is ample leftover money from the Covid Relief bill. Seems like a win-win.
I hope the powers-that-be consider this to help.
