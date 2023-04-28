Don’t use our tax dollars to fund lewd entertainment
In response to Jim and Barbara Barr’s letter, I wondered why they blame conservatives for what has been a widely held practice for millennia, the notion that sexually explicit, lewd and bawdy entertainment does not belong in family-friendly places. The concern raised by many Owensboro citizens is that the questionable venue is next to the downtown park and has a courtyard where people can be seen.
At one time we could all agree that family entertainment and sex entertainment don’t go together. I would like to ask: “Should sexually-themed entertainment be part of family entertainment?” Of course, the Barrs are entitled to their opinion. They may, in fact, believe that mixing family entertainment with sexually-explicit entertainment is the best thing since sliced bread or the invention of the wheel. Who knows?
It astonishes me what people believe nowadays. Personally, I just don’t think this is a good idea, and billions of people throughout the millennia agree with me. I suggest that if this is what the Barrs believe, they should open up their home and offer this type of entertainment to their neighborhood. But please leave our downtown, family-friendly places alone. And don’t ask us to use our tax dollars to support bawdy entertainment. Do it on your own dime.
Why can’t local residents separate church and state?
Religious freedom has been one of the major reasons that people from around the world have come to the United States of America. Our nation has been identified as one which allows people to practice the religion of their choice or not practice any religion.
We are a nation of religious diversity. This is why the separation of religion (church) and state is important. Our community is part of this nation. Why is it that so many people here are unable to separate religion (church) and state?
Would adding guns make drag shows more acceptable?
A compromise is possible. Combine the GhostLight Lounge drag shows with a gun show! The performers could brandish AR-15s during their performances. Perhaps, set up a table in the lobby to sell firearms.
This blend of the First Amendment right to self-expression combined with the Second Amendment right to keep and bear arms is sure to satisfy the entire community.
