Recently during a work session over the funds request for the Economic Development Corporation, Judge-Executive Charlie Castlen made the statement that there were job announcements made for Hopkinsville and Paducah even though Daviess County met the land requirement. This can be interpreted as the EDC not performing as intended.
Although we may have the land, what was left out was the fact that Daviess County was not within the required radius of the end user of the product. Due to this fact alone, Daviess County was not eligible for those jobs.
