Is it self-serving to want a better life for our children?
During the Fiscal Court meeting on April 20, I was struck by a comment made by the East County commissioner that parents who worry about our community's economic growth for the sake of their children's futures have a "self-serving attitude" toward economic development. I would like to ask Daviess County officials, if the purpose of economic development isn't to retain talent, create opportunities for our children, reduce the tax burden on individuals, and diversify local industries, then what is it for?
