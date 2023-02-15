Drag show is good fun and rooted in our shared history
Before my family moved from Lonoke County, Arkansas to Henderson County, my three sisters, brother, mother and I attended a womanless wedding in which my father, arrayed in a large blue satin gown and wobbly high heels, played a coy bridesmaid to the hilt.
Nearly everyone in the tiny Walters Chapel community attended with good-natured hilarity and a 50-cent donation. Walters Chapel was a rural crossroads with a Methodist church at one corner, a Baptist church on another, an old schoolhouse on a third and a cemetery behind the Baptist church.
The two-room school had a stage at one end of a large room, a woodburning cookstove in the other and a pump in the yard for water. A host of events took place there like Fourth of July fish fries, softball games, 4-H club meetings and women’s quilting bees. The womanless wedding raised money for its maintenance. Most of the audience, including my family, went to whichever church had a traveling minister that month and to the Methodist church the other weeks because it had a tuned piano.
I suspect those who object to drag shows at our community’s RiverPark Center have lost sight of the many ways our forebears entertained themselves before 24-hour television and the Internet came along. A drag show is good fun and rooted in our shared history. Thanks to Mayor Tom Watson for his level-headed response, if you disagree, don’t go.
Equality rating shows Owensboro needs a fairness ordinance
It was very disappointing that the Owensboro mayor and city manager created and attempted to find excuses in responding to the failing grade of Owensboro on the Municipal Equality Index.
The city’s Human Relations Commission has pointed out this fact for the past 10 years. Over and over the city commissioners say it’s a county issue. The county’s Fiscal Court says it’s a state issue, and the state appears to say it’s a local issue. The reality is that the city, the county and the state each continue to fail in addressing fairness and equality for all residents.
Elected officials don’t seem to understand that action is needed to adhere to the separation of church and state as noted in the Bill of Rights and to support all their constituents. Owensboro will continue to have a “brain drain” and be unable to attract major businesses until this rating is corrected. A fairness ordinance should have already been implemented. Let’s do it now.
