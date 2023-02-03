Kentucky doesn't need more access to gambling
I want to voice my concerns about House Bill 106, the sports betting bill, which may be brought to a vote this month in Frankfort. This bill expands the accessibility of gambling in our state, including professional and collegiate sports.
According to the Kentucky Council on Problem Gambling, Kentucky has a growing issue of gambling addiction. As evidence of this, the Messenger-Inquirer reported that the Boulware Mission has become the first to offer both outpatient and residential gambling addiction treatment.
Gambling is a behavior of choice, but gambling addiction preys on those in our community who have the most to lose, that is, the poor and disadvantaged. Children, families, businesses and crime rates are also negatively impacted by gambling addiction.
With all the legal options for lottery and gambling, including the horse race gaming in every corner of our state, I am thinking Towne Square Mall, why do we need more of a bad thing?
I urge you to contact your state representative and ask them to vote no on sports betting. Names and addresses of legislators may be found at legislature.ky.gov.
Let’s hope new Fiscal Court recognizes drainage issues
As we have recently begun to get some rains after a historically dry fall, the county is busy putting up their “high water” and “road closed” signs again! Hopefully, the new members of the Fiscal Court will realize how important drainage is to Daviess County, as obviously the previous court and county attorney did not.
Janie Marksberry and Larry Conder have both shown in previous situations that they have common sense and the county’s best interest at heart.
Police should protect and serve, not play judge and jury
I wanted to express my thoughts on the situation regarding Tyre Nichols and others.
Across this nation, in all police training instructions, and across their training walls, there should be this warning: “You are here to protect and serve, not to play judge and jury. If the latter is used, you are setting yourself up for severe charges!”
It wouldn’t be a bad idea to have this at the bottom of their memorandum card as a reminder!
(0) comments
