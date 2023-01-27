Democrats keep planning Trump’s political funeral — and keep failing
Planning a presidential funeral takes a lot of time and money. Just ask the Democrats since they have been working on Trump’s political funeral for over six years.
First, you have to acquire a plot. Hillary Clinton and the DNC acquired the funeral plot that Trump colluded with the Russians. Next, they appointed a funeral director, Robert Mueller, to plan Trump’s funeral. He appointed 19 Democratic lawyers as pallbearers and 40 FBI agents as honorary pallbearers.
Then, they invited the fake news media to the funerals. However, the plot they acquired didn’t exist, so the funeral was called off. The funeral arrangements cost the American taxpayers $34 million.
Next, they got a whistleblower to be a funeral director. He claimed Trump asked the Ukrainian president to investigate Joe Biden and his son, Hunter. The House of Representatives were invited to impeach Trump, but they couldn’t get enough senators to vote for the funeral. The senators thought the whistleblower wasn’t creditable nor talented enough to play TAPS at Trump’s funeral.
The Democrats are trying to tie Trump to the January 6th riot and the raid on Mar-a-Lago finding classified documents surely would drive a nail in Trump’s coffin. Again, the funeral has been postponed after finding classified documents in Biden’s garage and private office.
Now, we have two special counsels planning two political funerals. The fake news media has been invited to the funerals because neither political party wants Trump or Biden to be president. How much will these political funerals cost the American taxpayers? Cremation of classified documents would be much cheaper.
Columnist wrong that Trump shouldn’t be prosecuted
In the Dec. 28, 2022, newspaper, columnist Cal Thomas opined that former president Donald Trump should not be prosecuted for any of the four statutes identified by the U.S. House of Representatives January 6th Committee as having been violated by Mr. Trump because he “did many good things” while in office. Seriously?
The charges are serious, nothing less than an attempted political coup to illegally retain presidential power. This is like suggesting that a man who robbed a bank should not be prosecuted because he bought his mother flowers and made a few charitable contributions from the stolen funds.
Mr. Thomas also suggests a parallel in the lesson of President Ford pardoning Richard Nixon. Really? Nixon admitted his mistakes and resigned from the presidency in humiliation before being pardoned.
Trump, on the other hand, has still not acknowledged that he lost the 2020 election, and in a demonstration of extreme hubris, he launched his limited-edition digital trading cards depicting himself costumed as various heroes, even placing himself above Washington or Lincoln.
Mr. Thomas doesn’t seem to think that the public should give any attention to the report of the January 6th Committee because it has “the legal force of an interoffice memo.” So, where does that put his specious editorial? I suggest it is about as useful as the slick pages from an outdated Sears & Roebuck catalogue in an old country outhouse.
