Republicans looking to cut Social Security, Medicare
During Donald Trump’s campaign, he promised to balance the budget. Instead, the Republicans choose to cut taxes for billionaires in 2017, which raised the deficit by $2 trillion — trillion with a “T” — and with the pandemic that figure ballooned to over $7 trillion.
I have researched it, and as much as the Republicans claim to be “conservative,” the deficit always increases under Republicans and decreases under Democrats. But, not to worry, the MAGA Republicans, or the “Freedom Caucus,” have a plan.
For those that remember, in 2015 George W. Bush tried to privatize Social Security by putting all the money into the stock market. That dream died when three years later the market crashed.
Well, the new plan the “MAGA” Republicans have for raising the debt ceiling is to cut Social Security and Medicare and send millions of seniors into poverty and homelessness.
And now it is estimated that if the radical Republicans in the House get their way, the options are to cut Social Security or crash the economy and lose millions of jobs and raise the unemployment to a minimum of 7%.
Why does the working class keep voting for a party so radical that they would rather take your Social Security than ask the wealthy to pay their fair share of taxes? Why?
Do a little research and stop getting your information from social media and TV before it is too late for all of us.
Danny Baggerly
Owensboro
When is Biden going to do something about border mess?
How many times has President Biden’s White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre stated that the administration inherited the southern border mess? That is not so. When Biden came into office the border wall was being constructed and border guards were keeping illegals in Mexico. For the most part, the border was secure.
Biden stopped the wall construction, so the illegals don’t have to stay in Mexico, and the border guards can’t stop illegals from crossing into America. Now, they just help the illegals out of the Rio Grande River and direct them to a processing center, and then they are bussed to other states.
This makes every state a border state with an increase in American deaths from drug cartels’ fentanyl. On Biden’s watch, five million known illegals have crossed into the US, and crime and drug rates have gone way up.
After more than 40 years in government, Biden made his first visit to the southern border. He saw a sanitized, all-cleaned-up border. He did not see the mess of illegals or overflowing processing centers or the stack of seizures of drug cartels’ fentanyl. He did not see the out-of-control border and the crime and death coming to each state from that border. Why is that?
It seems that no one in the White House or Washington, D.C., has the guts and backbone to stop it. How many American deaths will it take for them to draw a red line and stop this garbage?
James Goodall
Utica
GOP tax plan proves they only care about the wealthy
If you read the article by Jennifer Rubin of the Washington Post from Wednesday’s opinion section of the newspaper, you are aware of the Republican plan in Congress to raise sales tax on just about everything in order to get rid of the federal income tax on the rich!
You must also realize that this is a way to put more tax on working people and the poor!
This is exactly what the Republicans in this state have already done. They’ve put Kentucky sales tax on all items in order to get rid of the state income tax. When will people in this state learn that Republicans only care for the wealthy?
Louis Clements
Owensboro
Fiscal Court’s support of gun resolution is distressing
A group called Kentucky United Daviess County Chapter submitted a resolution to the Daviess County Fiscal Court requesting the county be declared a “Second Amendment Safe Harbor.” The aim of the proposal is to send a message to lawmakers that the county will oppose measures enacted by state and federal bodies to restrict the distribution, ownership and possession of firearms.
On Jan. 19, the Fiscal Court unanimously approved the resolution. Does this mean the county will oppose any commonsense reforms that don’t appeal to the most radical factions? Will the county resist the long overdue prohibition of rapid-fire murder weapons and bump stocks?
The resolution is non-binding and carries no legal authority. But it will pressure our representatives in Frankfort and Washington to support irresponsible and dangerous legislation, leading to less safety and more gun violence. That this position has been endorsed by every member of the Fiscal Court, plus three sheriffs — two former and one current — is distressing.
Daviess County and Kentucky should take steps toward decreasing the number of guns on the street, in the home, in the workplace and in commercial establishments. The safety of the county, the state and the nation depends on it. It is unfortunate that people in leadership positions have chosen to obstruct such progress.
Mike Quig
Owensboro
