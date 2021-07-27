Outer loop opposition overreacted
As indicated in Keith Lawrence’s July 23 Messenger-Inquirer article, the state has deemed the outer loop project to be unfeasible. Now that the decision is made, I’d like to voice some opinions in response to the news articles, yard signs and Facebook posts I’ve seen over the last few months concerning the loop and the state’s feasibility study.
Based on the county’s rural nature outside of Owensboro and the relatively mild traffic, even in the city, I was and remain skeptical that the construction of an outer loop is justifiable. Much of the county, especially the Southern portion, is in the floodplain and, I expect, wouldn’t be cost effective to develop. That said, I believe the staunch opposition from a sizable portion of the county was an overreaction.
It speaks volumes that a community isn’t even willing to consider the concept of a road project that is decades away from reality. I received the message loud and clear, as did, I’m sure, any large company that might be considering Owensboro for a factory or facility with a signifiant number of high-paying jobs. “Farmers and Families. Not Freeways” is a slogan tailor made to elicit a knee-jerk emotional reaction, and it was quite effective at shutting down any real meaningful discussion of how such a road project might actually benefit the area.
Clint Montgomery
Owensboro
