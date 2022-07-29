Local Republican candidates are taking voters for granted
I thank the Lions Club for their successful staging of the Daviess County Fair after COVID forced the cancellation of the event the past two years.
As always, the fair celebrates the best our county has to offer, farmers and the fruits of their labors, those who serve our communities, businesses that make livelihoods, and children that make our worlds.
So, as a candidate for county commissioner, I wanted to be there. What public office seeker wouldn’t?
So, I showed up. So did my friends judge-executive candidate Bruce Kunze, 13th District state representative candidate Michael Johnson, and the Daviess County Democrats.
Do you know who didn’t show? The Republicans. Why? Because they’re taking you, the voter, for granted. They think they’ve already won, so why shake voters’ hands in the sweltering summer heat?
They’re hoping you didn’t notice their absence. Just like they hope you didn’t notice them shifting the tax burden from the rich onto your shoulders, undermining the attempts of public educators dedicated to teaching your children how to think critically so they can live fuller lives, or forcing you as a parent to choose between sending a sick child to school or staying home, foregoing a day’s pay, and jeopardizing your public assistance.
As a voter this fall, look past empty catchphrases, press Republican candidates on your issues, and ask yourself, do they understand you, and can they make your life better?
Tyler Sagardoy
Owensboro
We must wake up to what is happening in America
Slavery abounds in America. What a sad, but true statement about our beloved nation. Let me explain or suggest what I mean.
1. Millions of Americans have chosen to believe they have a right to abort an unwanted baby at any time during their pregnancy, even after the baby is born, alive and well.
2. Millions of Americans are addicted to alcohol, marijuana and drugs, such as heroin, cocaine and every pain pill on the market, and many other drugs are as easy to get as candy.
3. Fentanyl, provided by China and brought across our “secure” border. It’s killing Americans daily. It is being brought here and seized by as many as one million tablets in one successful drug raid by authorities. Our children can and are buying medicine online laced with fentanyl, and they are dying from a single dose.
4. Our children have had a once-proud public education stolen from them in many states in America. The true history of the United States has been replaced with the insanity and hopelessness of atheistic communism and socialism that equals outright slavery.
May God help us to wake up, stand up and turn back to him with repentant and contrite hearts today. Please read Psalm 37:1-40.
David Atherton
Owensboro
Please vote for amendment to stop abortions
In answer to Jeanie Miller’s letter from July 22, I support the amendment to our state constitution to ban abortion. Abortion advocates always use the age-old story about the rape of a young girl. While this incident is true and horrific, it is rare and should not be used to determine legislation.
Millions of babies are being killed that are not the result of rape. Many pro-abortion advocates support the gruesome murder of babies right up to the day before the child is born, but are ashamed to admit it. Surely Ms. Miller would agree that a line should be drawn somewhere!
God help our country if we don’t put a stop to this wickedness. Please vote for Constitutional Amendment #2 this fall.
Gary Boswell
Candidate for state senator, District 8
We’re now paying for outsourcing jobs to save on labor costs
In the 1940s companies started outsourcing jobs overseas to get tax breaks and cheap labor, and now it is biting them where they sit. Look at your clothing labels. They most likely were made in Asia or some small South American county where labor is dirt cheap and labor laws are nonexistent.
While I am at it, you can put a loaded gun and a bottle of addictive drugs in the middle of the floor, but until someone uses them, they will hurt no one. Until someone picks them up and shoots or swallows them, they are inanimate objects that can’t walk, talk or grab you by the pant leg.
We need, in my opinion, to use the laws that we have in a better way.
Phillip Parkhill
Hawesville
