In Kentucky’s last gubernatorial primary election in 2019, less than 19.4 percent of eligible voters turned out to cast their ballots, yet the outcome of elections affects us all. Therefore, participating in the voting process is as important now as it has ever been.

Kentucky’s primary election day is May 16. Kentuckians will be selecting candidates for governor, commissioner of agriculture and other constitutional officers. Members of Daviess County Farm Bureau hope every voter will make their voices heard by casting informed votes for our government leaders.

