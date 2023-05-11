In Kentucky’s last gubernatorial primary election in 2019, less than 19.4 percent of eligible voters turned out to cast their ballots, yet the outcome of elections affects us all. Therefore, participating in the voting process is as important now as it has ever been.
Kentucky’s primary election day is May 16. Kentuckians will be selecting candidates for governor, commissioner of agriculture and other constitutional officers. Members of Daviess County Farm Bureau hope every voter will make their voices heard by casting informed votes for our government leaders.
As Kentuckians, it is our responsibility to know where each candidate stands on the issues that affect us every day. In addition, as Daviess Countians, it is our responsibility to let the candidates know what issues are important to our community.
A number of key issues are expected to be considered by our legislative leaders at all levels of government. Therefore, it is critically important we have elected officials in office who understand the importance of agriculture and the concerns confronting rural Kentuckians.
Your involvement will make a difference in the process. Daviess County Farm Bureau urges you to make an impact by voting in the May primary election!
President, Daviess County Farm Bureau
