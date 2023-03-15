McCarthy will do anything to deflect blame from Republicans
Kevin McCarthy is speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives. I can’t speak for everyone, but my opinion of the guy was pretty much chiseled in stone back on Jan. 6, 2021 when it was revealed by his Republican colleagues that he had been on the phone with former president Donald Trump begging him to call off his goonies, and then the next day he’s talking to reporters blaming Black Lives Matter or maybe Antifa for what happened.
The only thing he seemed to be sure of was that no Republicans had anything to do with it.
And now, wow! He gives Tucker Carlson exclusive access to every second of footage from every camera in the Capitol and acts surprised when Carlson only shows footage of what was going on before Trump told his idiot minions, “We are going to walk down to the Capitol, and we’re going to cheer on our brave senators, congressmen, and women, and we are probably not going to be cheering so much for some of them. Because you will never take back our country with weakness.”
Right now, the modern-day Republican Party reminds me of the Nazis at Nuremberg trying to convince the rest of the world that they had nothing to do with World War II.
Why not have children read to dogs?
The news keeps reporting that fourth- and eighth-graders are testing below their grade level in reading and math. They attribute it to the pandemic closures of public schools. After reading the news and seeing other articles, I saw a simple solution that is actually cute and beneficial for all involved.
I saw a picture of children sitting in front of individual kennels at an animal shelter reading books to the dogs. The children were working on their reading and the dogs were getting individual attention. The dogs were paying attention to every word.
Children reading to the dogs is beneficial to both the children and the dogs. Owensboro and Daviess County schools should consider such a simple solution to growing a love of reading in our children and giving the dogs some love. It should not be expensive, and besides, the news says there is ample leftover money from the Covid Relief bill. Seems like a win-win.
I hope the powers-that-be consider this to help.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.