McCarthy right to release Jan. 6 tapes
I’m writing in response to Mr. King’s letter printed in the March 15 Messenger-Inquirer. I am glad McCarthy released those tapes.
We, the people, should be allowed to see all of those unedited recordings, which is unlike what the Jan. 6 committee did when they picked and chose and edited what was released to set the narrative they wanted to control.
Did Mr. King realize that the DNC hired an editor from one of the major broadcast networks to actually edit those recordings for release in order to control the narrative? Plus, in some cases, they added sound to the footage that actually did not record sound.
Also, I think Mr. King needs to read his history before he goes calling groups Nazis, because so far the only group in this country that have used the tactics that the Nazis used back in the 1930s are groups that support the far-left agenda.
Deregulation led to bank failure
The failure of the banks in California is another example of Republican government incompetence. Thanks to your “Trump administration deregulation” banks are allowed to take unnecessary chances with your money. The president and boards of these institutions know that with FDIC, the federal government will bail them out, even when they make risky deals.
It is hard to be optimistic about the future of our country with these people in control.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.