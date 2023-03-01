Honor America by keeping religion out of politics
After witnessing the happenings in Shasta County, California, and Ottawa County, Michigan, I think that we all, Americans and soon-to-be Americans, need to pause and take a step back and re-learn what our Founding Fathers believed in when the Constitution and the Bill of Rights were drafted and signed.
Almost the whole delegation had one major concern and a driving force behind signing these documents — the belief in the separation of church and state in our country.
As Thomas Jefferson stated, “I contemplate with sovereign reverence that act of the whole American people which declared that their legislature should ‘make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof,’ thus building a wall of separation between church and state.”
I could quote more from many other founding fathers, including Ben Franklin, George Washington and James Madison, or other future presidents like Lincoln. The truly simple and easy point is that I ask you to say the following out loud and proudly, “The founders of our country wanted to protect America against government control of religion and religious control of the government, which in America is the people.”
And I dare say that no one, not one single American, wants to live as Iranians do in a theocratic state or any other theocratic or autocratic state or country on the planet.
So, please honor the spirit of America and keep religion out of politics.
Cut aid to China, Mexico and use it to fund border wall
It’s a fact that the USA allowed a Chinese spy balloon to fly across the USA that should have been shot down over the Aleutian Islands. It’s a fact that the COVID-19 virus came to the USA from China, killing a great number of Americans. It’s a fact that China ships fentanyl to Mexican drug cartels and they process and package it to be sent over our open border to kill Americans. Fentanyl kills about 150 Americans a day.
So, why are we sending $25.74 million dollars of foreign aid to China and $68.84 million dollars to Mexico? All they are doing is sending death to the USA. Now, if our representatives in Washington had any guts and backbone, they would take that foreign aid and spend it on completing the southern border wall and funding enough border guards to close that border good and tie.
The problem is that Washington, D.C., is like a big bucket of manure. They keep stirring it around and around and don’t take any action. Whatever happened to good old American leadership guts and backbone? Did it die with the WWII generation?
Owensboro needs to make pickleball more accessible
Pickleball is the fastest-growing sport in the world with 40 million Americans playing daily.
Where can you play in Owensboro? Within the city, the only place available is the four courts at York Park. You’ll find limited parking, no lights and a blue moon for a restroom, but for a mere $12,000 of city dollars, along with $12,000 from the River City Pickleball Club, you’ll find players on the courts from daylight to dark. It’s been the best city park expenditure in years!
Evansville is building a 24-court facility with lights, parking and restrooms. Newburgh, Indiana, is nearly 80% complete with 10 new lighted courts. Even Beaver Dam, with a population of only 3,600, built six new lighted courts on two old, abandoned tennis courts.
But the city of Owensboro, with a population of more than 60,000 and 40 tennis courts, sits quietly as the Pickleball world passes us by.
