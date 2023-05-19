Community shouldn’t promote alcohol
Owensboro, please stop promoting booze. Check the statistics. Alcohol results in sin, destruction, disappointment, death and despair.
Barbecue and Barrels is not a good thing. Barbecue is a good thing. It brings people together. Bourbon puts people in the hospital or, tragically, in the cemetery.
I love my community. I ask you to do the same. Alcohol is murder in a bottle.
We need to stand as one
When you support someone who admits to wanting to throw out the Constitution and supports the coup attempt on our Capitol, don’t say save us from Biden. At least he is a patriot.
We have to quit turning on each other and stand as one for this great nation!
