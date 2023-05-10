I have been terribly upset by the angry responses regarding the use of the area attached to the RiverPark Center, the GhostLight Lounge. I feel that those doing the most complaining have never been there.
I suggest that we have much more serious things to expend our energies on, things like the shootings, the mental health crisis and homelessness. If you don’t like what is in the GhostLight Lounge, don’t go.
