Why is city seeking federal dollars for Owensboro Grain?
I just finished reading the article in the Messenger-Inquirer (Nov. 2) about how the city commission is applying for $10.7 million in federal grant money for Owensboro Grain to build a stabilization wall along the river bank.
Owensboro Grain would match 25%. How nice! Last time I checked, Owensboro Grain is a private company What a sweet deal. They pay 25% and taxpayers pay 75%, since that is where federal money comes from.
Don’t get me wrong, I can’t blame Owensboro Grain, because everybody loves a sweet deal. I just wish the city commission would apply for some federal grant money to pay off part of that riverfront I was saddled with many years ago — nearly 10% on top of every insurance bill every city resident pays.
Many new property owners don’t even know that is added to every insurance bill they pay or even what it’s for. How about a sweet deal for the many taxpayers instead of just a few?
