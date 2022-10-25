Our community is a better place thanks to Correa Osborne’s 40 years of service
Forty years ago this month, a young woman, Tish Correa Osborne, relocated to this community to begin her career at Girls Inc. of Owensboro-Daviess County. Little did she or anyone know at the time the impact that decision would make on her and our community.
Throughout her entire tenure, she has worked tirelessly to provide quality and meaningful programming to thousands of girls in the Owensboro area in a safe and nurturing environment. Through her leadership, Girls Inc., has grown and maintained itself as a leading youth-serving organization on a local, regional and national level.
Tish has truly lived the mission of inspiring girls to become strong, smart and bold. She has challenged the thought of “cannot” and championed “why not?” During this time, Tish also evolved into a valued and respected community leader and mentor to other professionals. She has championed causes affecting girls and women and has been a voice for those seeking their own.
To reach a milestone of 40 years is momentous in and of itself. However, most importantly, is the positive impact she has made in the lives of the girls she has helped to inspire. Our community is a better place and we are each better because of her work. We salute, honor and thank her for a job well done.
President, board of trustees and the board of Girls Inc. of Owensboro-Daviess County
Castlen cares for this community and its residents
My name is Linda Mitchell and I am proud to say that I support Charlie Castlen for Daviess County judge-executive.
This is the first time that I have publicly shared my opinions about a politician, but Charlie’s a rare person.
We could talk for hours about his qualifications, but if you live in Owensboro, you know how much he has done for our community. Charlie is that rare politician that actually backs up what he says.
When you ask him to review an issue or just ask for a straight answer, he won’t blow you off or just answer off the cuff. If he is not positive, he will research the question and then help you or refer you to someone that can guide you. That seems simple, but sometimes an honest answer is all we need.
In addition, he uses his personal time to help others. For example, he has contacted people that have recovered from a stroke. He asked them to tell their story so someone else can find the strength to keep fighting. Charlie does not do these things for praise or attaboys; he simply cares.
The stories are limitless. Suffice it to say, if you want an honest man that cares for this community and the people that live here, vote for Charlie Castlen.
Biden continues to show his ineptitude
In less than two years, Joe Biden has taken his place as possibly the most inept, addle-brained, embarrassing president in our country’s history.
His stance on abortion is hypocritical for a “devout Catholic.” The national government needs to let the states make their own decisions in this regard. That is what the Supreme Court did in its decision for Dobbs v. Jackson overturning Roe v. Wade in June.
He has created economic chaos with his stance on limiting domestic oil production, while blaming the U.S. oil companies for rising gasoline prices. We have the world’s largest untapped oil reserves, a mind-boggling 264 billion barrels, more than Saudi Arabia and Russia. That makes it obvious where the blame lies. We could be independent, but for his policies.
And now we have the $10,000 student loan forgiveness for a limited number of qualified debtors. That amount likely represents an amount nowhere near the total individual debt. Just a political ploy, and certainly an insult to those who have worked hard and have already paid their debt.
Vote out Sen. Paul for supporting Russian aggression
Most Americans do not appreciate how vital French military and economic support was to the colonists in defeating England in the American Revolution. We now play that role with the Ukrainians in their desperate war against Russia.
Our determination is weakened by “neo-Tories” in the Republican party, especially Kentucky U.S. Sen. Rand Paul, who defended Russian aggression and dictator, Vladimir Putin.
Paul, who is running for re-election, justified naked Russian aggression on the basis that Ukraine was once under the control of the USSR. Kentucky voters have a chance to stand up for freedom in November by voting against Paul and the Republicans.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.