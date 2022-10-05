Kunze is best choice for Daviess County judge-executive
Most of you probably missed it, but WEHT 25 interviewed the candidates for Daviess County judge-executive, Bruce Kunze and Charlie Castlen. The interviews are on the tristatehomepage.com website under the Election Headquarters tab.
Both candidates were asked the same simple question: What is the most important issue facing Daviess County?
Mr. Kunze cited public safety and provided some specifics of what he would do.
Mr. Castlen was apparently at a loss. He repeated the question back, there was about 10 seconds of silence, and then he avoided answering the question by saying what was important to one person may not be important to another.
I’m sorry, but if you are running to be the leader of the county government, you should have already given this some thought and have an answer to this basic question. This is especially true if you are already a member of the Daviess Fiscal Court.
The next few years will be critically important for Daviess County. Will Rogers said, “Even if you are on the right track, you’ll get run over if you just sit there.” The next judge-executive needs to be able to see the whole picture, prioritize what needs to be done and then have a plan to get it done.
To get things done, I believe Bruce Kunze is the best choice to be the next judge-executive of Daviess County. I encourage you to vote for him on Nov 8.
It’s up to informed voters to protect our democracy
Informed voters are some of the best defenders of democracy. This November, voters of Daviess County should demand to know the positions of the local, state and federal candidates on our ballot.
Republican candidates that are quick to reveal their commitment to protecting the Second Amendment “should” be as eager to reveal their commitment to democracy. Tell the truth to Daviess County voters. If a candidate believes the election was stolen, state it publicly. Don’t try to hide it to get elected.
With polls showing that the majority of Republican voters still believe, with no proof, that the election was stolen, combined with Donald Trump showing his support for QAnon at a recent rally, similar to the support that he’s given the Proud Boys, it is extremely relevant to know the group affiliations and values of our candidates at every level.
Voters shouldn’t find out after the election if any of our local Republican candidates have memberships in the local QAnon or stolen election conspiracy club.
Johnson will work tirelessly for Daviess County families
It is with great pleasure that I support Andrew Johnson for Family Court judge.
As a teacher, I watched Andy fall in love with law as a student at Owensboro High School where he participated in both the mock trial team and co-ed Y mock legislative assemblies.
Later, I watched Andy as an attorney help a student overcome some legal obstacles in order to attend the Job Corps program in Morganfield. That young man’s life has forever been changed because of Mr. Johnson’s compassion.
I have also had the pleasure to watch Andy as a husband and father support and nurture the three young men and wife that he works tirelessly for each day.
I am confident that Andy will work tirelessly for all of the families of Daviess County. I am confident that he loves and understands the law. I am also confident that he loves Owensboro and will show compassion, fairness and equity when making decisions from the bench.
Please vote with me for Andy Johnson for Family Court judge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.