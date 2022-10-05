Kunze is best choice for Daviess County judge-executive

Most of you probably missed it, but WEHT 25 interviewed the candidates for Daviess County judge-executive, Bruce Kunze and Charlie Castlen. The interviews are on the tristatehomepage.com website under the Election Headquarters tab.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.