What is going on at RiverPark Center? As a former board member, I’m saddened to see it go from “Owensboro’s living room” to what it’s become. From inviting obscene bands who sing about lewd practices being performed on women, ditching Friday After 5 to focus on adults, to the ongoing drag shows, the RiverPark Center is no longer a family-friendly place.

Speaking of drag, there are good reasons to oppose these shows. I cannot speak to the intent of the participants, so I won’t, but the intent is irrelevant. If these performers were in blackface, our community would rightly be up in arms. Why? Because blackface, by its very use, mocks what it is to be African-American.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.