What is going on at RiverPark Center? As a former board member, I’m saddened to see it go from “Owensboro’s living room” to what it’s become. From inviting obscene bands who sing about lewd practices being performed on women, ditching Friday After 5 to focus on adults, to the ongoing drag shows, the RiverPark Center is no longer a family-friendly place.
Speaking of drag, there are good reasons to oppose these shows. I cannot speak to the intent of the participants, so I won’t, but the intent is irrelevant. If these performers were in blackface, our community would rightly be up in arms. Why? Because blackface, by its very use, mocks what it is to be African-American.
Likewise, drag is simply “womanface,” and, by its very use, mocks what it is to be a woman. My wife and daughters are much more than fancy dresses and garish make-up. One would think feminists, who’ve fought so hard and long to make this very point, would be most up in arms about a culture that is in fact misogynistic, even if that’s not the intent.
Second, while drag may have been funny in previous times and places, our society is incredibly confused now. Drag adds to the confusion. A recent survey showed 21% of Gen Z is identifying as LGTB when the historical average has been around 5%. Our kids are confused, and these shows contribute to that, even if kids aren’t present.
Clean yourself up, RPC, and become "Owensboro’s living room" again!
