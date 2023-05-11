Franklin Delano Roosevelt, our 32nd president, said it best when he stated, "The only thing we have to fear is fear itself." What did Roosevelt mean by all we have to fear is fear itself?
Fear creates dangers where there are none. He realized that in death there is peace and there is terror only in fear of death. This shows that fear of something is actually far more dangerous than the thing itself.
