What has happened to the Republican party? At one time they were the party of conservatism, small government, low taxes, respect for law and order and pro-life. They were the party of Reagan, Eisenhower and Bush.
Now our Republican representatives are talking about dismantling the FBI and justice department because they are loyal to the people and an ex-president who steals top secret material to possibly trade for who knows what.
We now have hate groups, supported by an ex-president, that are calling for the murder of FBI agents, along with other law enforcement, and some are even calling for a civil war.
Right-wing media just released the names of the FBI agents that served a legal warrant to recover U.S. property. They will now be on someone's hit list. An elected Republican representative who has served for over 20 years called for the replacement of our government. Because of the Big Lie, the Republicans want to replace our democracy with an authoritarian government run by one-man rule.
One more point. Go online and read the Republicans' wish list. Within five years they want to eliminate all entitlement programs, including Social Security. If you want to be ruled by someone like Russia or North Korea, with old people living under bridges and dying in the streets, vote Republican.
