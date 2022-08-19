What has happened to the Republican party? At one time they were the party of conservatism, small government, low taxes, respect for law and order and pro-life. They were the party of Reagan, Eisenhower and Bush.

Now our Republican representatives are talking about dismantling the FBI and justice department because they are loyal to the people and an ex-president who steals top secret material to possibly trade for who knows what.

