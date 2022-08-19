Rand Paul blew through town quickly on Aug. 15 to assure the public that it was his libertarian views that made him want to repeal the Espionage Act. Clever excuse (better than “The devil made me do it!”), but it is getting stale, especially when it’s delivered in five minutes.
Libertarian philosophy upholds liberty as a core value, but the senator is disinterested in helping our friends and allies in Europe to maintain theirs. Systematically under-cutting defense of our European allies is not new for Paul. He recently abstained and voted “present” (instead of yes) to add Sweden and Finland to NATO (the final bipartisan vote was 95 – 1 in favor).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.