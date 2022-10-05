More transparency needed in senior center planning
Daviess County seniors have been waiting a long time for a new senior center. Partnering with the YMCA was a convenient band-aid for the city, regardless of the outcome. But the process has not been transparent, resulting in more questions than answers.
Under the proposal, YMCA space increases while senior center space is reduced by a whopping 50%; how will that pan out? There have been mixed messages about whether seniors could use other Y facilities, including the pool, without purchasing a membership.
Will all the promises be in writing, or will things be very fluid after the die is cast? We have not seen any bids requested to solely refurbish the existing senior center. It is a myth that no bids were received to do so. The reason no bids came in is that the parameters for the bid were extremely complex, entailing a tear-down and building senior apartments, as well as a new senior center.
Owensboro was just named in a national publication as a top place to retire. Seniors are the fastest-growing segment of the population. Other towns have built successful showpiece senior centers to attract affluent retirees to their city and serve future seniors for decades to come.
Where is the vision? It is no secret that some officials have been steadfastly against investing in seniors, versus tourism, industry and families. We need balance. With more advocacy, commitment, and less secrecy, this community would passionately support a new senior center, with as much pride as they have for the riverfront redevelopment.
Melinda Schoenwald
Owensboro
Why are citizens being asked to cover RWRA costs created by businesses?
I would like to express my appreciation for the coverage by Messenger-Inquirer reporter Ken Silva and his ongoing investigation into RWRA and its apparent failures in dealing with the companies locally that have created major issues involving our water treatment facilities.
Although upgrades are about to be completed in one case and ongoing in another, the volume and continuation of citations are unbelievable. The two companies’ total citations by RWRA in two years is 57. No fines for that level of ongoing citations are perplexing and a little suspicious.
Also, if I read correctly, it took action by RWRA only after pressure was applied by the state to address the problem. Absent state pressure would RWRA have continued to ignore the environmental impact? Maybe on the 58th citation.
What should concern the citizens of this county was the very casual announcement by Mr. Schepers of the rate hike for improvements for the average household will ONLY be 48% between July 2023 and 2027. Would it make sense for the largest intentional offender(s) of this long-standing, unaddressed issue to be held financially accountable for the increase, and not the average homeowner? Wondering if the state or feds fined these businesses? Apparently, our local RWRA did not.
If the Rate Review Board is a public hearing everyone should show up.
William Marnhout
Owensboro
Are we practicing voter suppression in Daviess County?
I was very disappointed to see the list of voting centers drop from 15 to 12 for the Nov. 8 election. The exclusion of the SportsCenter is also worrisome.
I have a car and the three miles to my nearest center is not a problem. However, most of the centers are in a ring around the county, and the citizens of Owensboro’s west and east end are being unduly inconvenienced.
If they do not have transportation, they have to walk three miles to vote in the closest center. Why wasn’t Cravens Elementary included as a center for the west end and Estes Elementary for the east end?
With voter suppression seen in many parts of the country, surely we do not want to appear to be doing that in Daviess County.
Marilyn Van Winkle
Owensboro
Whittinghill article appreciated
Many thanks to the Messenger-Inquirer for Don Wilkins’ fine article and photo from Oct. 1 about Owensboro native Justin Whittinghill and his family. As the article notes, the Whittinghills, now visiting Owensboro, reside in Japan, where he is a professor of English at a Japanese university.
His talk, held at Kentucky Wesleyan College, was sponsored by the Owensboro Area World Affairs Council (OAWAC), which presents regular programs on a variety of international topics.
Our next speaker, for example, will be Dr. Richard Bush, former director of the American Institute in Taiwan, and former National Intelligence Officer for East Asia, who will make a virtual presentation on Oct. 20 on “Nancy Pelosi’s Visit to Taiwan: the Backstory.”
For more information on this and other OAWAC programs, please see https://www.facebook.com/OAWAC/.
Morton Holbrook III
OAWAC board member
Owensboro
