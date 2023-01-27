Local residents made a difference through Operation Christmas Child
I am writing to thank Owensboro-area residents for sharing the true meaning of Christmas with children in need this past holiday season.
Generosity throughout contributed to a successful shoebox gift collection season at drop-off locations for the Samaritan’s Purse project Operation Christmas Child. Across the U.S., the project collected over 9.3 million shoebox gifts in 2022. Combined with those collected from partnering countries in 2022, the ministry is now sending nearly 10.6 million shoebox gifts to children worldwide.
Through shoeboxes packed with fun toys, school supplies and hygiene items, Owensboro-area volunteers brought joy to children in need around the world. Each gift-filled shoebox is a tangible expression of God’s love, and it is often the first gift these children have ever received.
Through the continued generosity of donors since 1993, Operation Christmas Child has collected and delivered more than 209 million gift-filled shoeboxes to children in more than 170 countries and territories. This year, Samaritan’s Purse delivered its milestone 200-millionth shoebox, which was packed on a country-wide tour and then hand-delivered to a young girl in Ukraine.
Across Kentucky, shoebox packers often shop for deals on shoebox items throughout the year, and many serve at a deeper level by becoming a year-round volunteer. Information about ways area participants can get involved year-round can also be found at samaritanspurse.org/occ or by calling 937-374-0761.
Although local drop‑off locations for gifts are closed until Nov. 13-20, 2023, anyone can still be a part of this life-changing project by conveniently packing a shoebox gift online in just a few simple clicks at samaritanspurse.org/buildonline.
These simple gifts, packed with love, send a message to children worldwide that they are loved and not forgotten.
Media relations specialist, Samaritan’s Purse
Airport board should reconsider hub decision
I agree with Keith Lawrence about the airport. When we read the article about flying to Charlotte, as a hub, we thought the board lost their ever-loving minds! How is the East Coast going to be helpful?
We used Nashville and St. Louis because it is going in the right direction. I have never booked a flight that goes backward. I suppose we will be using Evansville from now on. Keith is right. They should have had public input on the next hub.
While I am at it, the commissioners should think about financing something for the locals and not just for tourists. They can build a new sportsplex, but they are making the senior citizens raise money for a new center? Seems seniors are not as important as tourists. So much for elderly respect.
No reason for presidents to take classified documents
When I joined the Air Force, we took tests to see which fields we were qualified to learn. One field that I qualified for and picked required a top-secret clearance.
When I passed my clearance, I worked with secret and top-secret documents and information. We were checked when we left work every day to make sure we didn’t leave with anything that was classified. There was no reason for us to take anything.
I don’t know why our presidents took anything top secret out of their offices. They had to have known it was against the law.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.