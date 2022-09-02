Concert on the Lawn is a great event
What a night of culture! Thank you U.S. Bank! Thank you Kentucky Wesleyan College! And thank you Maestro Troy Quinn and the Owensboro Symphony Orchestra for the Concert on the Lawn!
The selection of music is always captivating. Quinn puts his time and talent, and love for all types of music, to the task to bring us a variety of styles of music and a variety of composers. What a great experience for families, especially those that would never attend a performance at the River Park Center. They are taking time to experience the orchestral musical experience.
I’m a believer in the arts in schooling. I would send out a plea to those that attend to remember that those around you may be trying to experience this musical experience without excessive talking. It can be loud sometimes and it is rude to the musicians and to the conductor. Thank you again to all those who make this possible every year.
Guthrie should work to stop transgender movement
The transgender movement is full-steam ahead in its design to target and pervert children. Doctors are now prescribing body-altering drugs and performing transitioning surgery on minor children.
To push back against this, U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (GA) has filed a bill called the “Children’s Innocence Act,” which would ban these practices against children under the age of 18. For this legislation to progress, Greene needs co-sponsors and support from other legislators.
I urge you to contact our 2nd District representative, Brett Guthrie, and ask him to support this bill. His number is 202-225-3501. Speak out now to protect the innocence of children.
More attention should be given to conditions at youth football games
I believe that the youth football league of Owensboro needs some attention. It was Sunday afternoon and almost every team was playing, at different times, of course, with hundreds of parents, grandparents, brothers, sisters and friends in attendance to enjoy watching their relatives play football.
It was a typical August day. But the concession stand was not open, and they weren’t serving cold drinks. Why? And to top it off, the men’s bathroom was out of both toilet paper and paper towels. If a sporting event is going on, there should be a way to hydrate.
