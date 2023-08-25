All school buses should have air conditioning
Can someone explain the rationale for the decision to operate Daviess County school buses without air conditioning? Perhaps school officials should spend eight hours on a bus, as most drivers do, when the bus thermometer reads 140 degrees.
The superintendent said he saved $1.9 million by using fewer routes and fewer drivers. Wow! Good reason to spend $5 million on a run down office building that will cost a fortune to update. You can bet it will have awesome air conditioning.
Our drivers deserve better treatment and the students shouldn’t be stuck on a 140-degree bus for up to an hour. Perhaps the school board needs fresh faces. Don’t take my word for it. Ask your child’s driver about the heat on the buses.
Maybe the district should start school in September instead of the beginning of August because of concerns about the heat.
Come on people, it’s not rocket science.
Amazed that some continue to support Trump despite mounting charges
I am amazed by the number of Republican leaders continuing to support Donald Trump’s contention that the mounting criminal charges against him are nothing but political theater designed to obstruct his coronation.
One cannot rob a bank, run for mayor, and then avoid prosecution by claiming political motivation, nor by claiming serious belief of entitlement to the money or action upon the advice of financial advisors. Such flawed and felonious thinking is not a desirable attribute for an official at any level of government.
In my opinion, consideration should be given to replacing the elephant as the symbol of the GOP. A more appropriate symbol would be the lemming, as Republican leaders blindly follow Donald Trump over the political cliff.
