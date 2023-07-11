‘Live on the Banks’ deserves more recognition
“Live on the Banks,” the weekly Saturday evening musical showcase in Smothers Park, fails to receive the recognition it deserves. Presented by the City of Owensboro, local and regional bands and musical artists share their skills for residents and visitors to enjoy. Two stages, the Overlook “batwing” and the Allen St. Gazebo along the riverfront, give listeners a beautiful ambiance to enjoy the talent. And it is all free.
I can only hope that the Messenger-Inquirer and local media give this entertainment series the recognition it deserves.
More than prayers needed to address mass shootings
President Biden just recently said, after shootings in Massachusetts, Pennsylvania and Texas left 10 dead and 38 wounded, that we must pray for these shootings to stop. No! No! No!
We have been praying far too long — all the while shootings have increased. If you have been praying, it’s assumed that you are a Christian, in which case, you know that God also gives us a brain in order to reason and act.
To allow guns for adults asserting Constitutional rights, society and the law must demand direct accountability from parents whose children commit gun crimes. If these parents are facing jail time, that is no loss to the children since those parents are already not doing their job. If they don’t, won’t, or can’t parent, then don’t have children.
Yes, there are drug and mental health issues, but just think about how these can be lessened by a loving home life. Child psychology teaches that a child who is wanted, loved and cared for will grow with self-respect and respect for others.
We have more guns than any other civilized country; we also have higher gun violence than any other country.
We must demand that Congress act — not give in to the National Rifle Association in exchange for funding. Call your congressman and demand, “no guns or no vote.”
Now, to the argument that confiscating guns could allow government overthrow. Well, would you more likely be shot by the government or a wild, out-of-control teenager off the street with an AK-47?
