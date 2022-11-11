Congratulations to everyone involved with local election
The 2022 General Election provided us with some topics worth recognizing and celebrating.
We showed up. A 51% turnout of registered voters is a great start to proving we care about issues locally and nationally. This turnout deserves more recognition from state and federal officials.
Regardless of your reason, voting makes a difference. Let’s all make a commitment to make voting a tradition and a family event, especially since the Sportscenter will be a polling place for the next five years.
Thanks to the Daviess County Clerk’s Office and poll workers, which we need more of, for making the process to vote run like a “well-oiled machine”.
Beginning Jan. 1, 2023, Daviess County will have seven judges, including our community priority of a second Family Court judge, of which five will be female set to join the two male judges on the bench. Think about this — five female judges administering justice. A long time in the making. Well done. Makes us proud.
For the first time in our history, a Daviess County commissioner will be a female. Again, well done.
The old saying, “there’s a new sheriff is in town,” applies literally. Along with a new judge-executive and three new county commissioners, a new county attorney and a new county treasurer.
With so many officials leaving Daviess County government after serving our community, challenges will appear, and opportunities will arise, but we will do our best to be servant leaders of the people.
Larry Conder
Daviess County commissioner-elect
Despite defeat of amendment, Kentucky is still pro-life
There are many takeaways from Tuesday’s election in Kentucky, but it is important that we do not oversimplify the demise of Amendment 2.
Pro-choice Kentuckians will regard this as a win, as they should, but it should not be regarded as a surprise.
The reality is, Nov. 8 was not a referendum on the pro-life movement, in Kentucky or nationwide. Abortion motivated Democrats, but the economy brought out Republicans and Independents, according to Pew Research.
Republicans’ weaknesses on Tuesday can not be solely attributed to abortion anger, because their biggest victories were seemingly unaffected by it. Pro-life Republican governors in swing states won by historic margins, despite all of them having signed apparently “controversial” pro-life laws during their administration.
In many swing states, pro-choice anger was not enough to defeat pro-life incumbents. Underperformance by GOP Senate candidates reveals other factors. Candidate quality and poor messaging caused the most notable GOP losses, not the Dobbs effect.
In Kentucky, pro-life Republican majorities grew by six seats in Frankfort. The state’s Republican caucuses, the reason for our strong pro-life laws, were handed resounding victories.
Why, therefore, did Amendment 2, which was supported by all Republican legislators and four Democrats, fail? In Kentucky, this defeat can be blamed on a lack of education and understanding of both ballot measures, out-of-state pro-choice funding, and intimidation with ballot measures and complicated wording.
Seven judges will now decide abortion laws in Kentucky, but not because this conservative and pro-life commonwealth has experienced a massive pro-choice shift.
Tom Kurtz
Owensboro
No more new taxes, regardless the justification
I’ve composed a quick rebuttal to the Nov. 5 Messenger-Inquirer article where Judge-Executive Al Mattingly said they did not raise taxes. He says they just leveled the playing field.
Last time I checked, he and his court are supposed to represent the citizenry and the taxpayers of this county. Anytime the money going into the county coffers goes up as a result of their action that is raising taxes, regardless of what he is dancing around, the level playing field.
I, for one, am glad he is retiring. It will prepare us taxpayers for a whole new gang of politicians that will also forget they represent the taxpayers and not anything else. People are hurting in this economy. No more new taxes or leveling as the judge calls it.
James Clark
Owensboro
