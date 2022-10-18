Paul’s attacks on Fauci are just a diversion
Someone suggested recently that U.S. Sen. Rand Paul found something nefarious committed by Dr. Anthony Fauci and the public should know. To investigate, I reviewed Paul’s statements about Dr. Fauci, which then led me to examine Paul’s senatorial record. Here are some conclusions:
1. Paul suffers from “doctor’s envy” towards Dr. Fauci, a condition among physicians described as “the egotistical ill-feeling caused by another’s achievement or superior quality or welfare.” Why? Dr. Fauci graduated first in his class from an Ivy League medical school. Paul did not. Dr. Fauci is an elected member of the National Academy of Sciences, an elite society whose membership is composed of less than 1% of all USA scientists. Paul is not a member. Dr. Fauci enjoys international recognition for his scientific/administrative accomplishments at the National Institutes of Health. Paul holds no such international standing.
2. Paul is a mediocre legislator, and he knows it. After reviewing his two-term legislative record as a senator, there is nothing particularly outstanding to promote other than a long series of “no” votes. To paper over his fundamental legislative shortcomings, Paul is using personal attacks against Dr. Fauci, and candidate Charles Booker, as a political diversion.
3. Paul signed a terms limit pledge in 2019, that states he will co-sponsor and work for a term limits amendment to the U.S. Constitution of three House terms and two Senate terms. This poses a “come to Jesus moment” for him. Should he follow his sworn statement, Paul’s time will soon be up. Go figure.
Pit bulls deliver most fatal bites by far
I was concerned after reading the article about the abundance of pit bulls at the animal shelter after discovering that pit bulls and malamutes are leading the list regarding fatal bite statistics, according to the article. I owned a malamute when my son was young and wondered how I could have missed that they were so dangerous, so I did some checking.
The reality is that from 2005 to 2017 pit bulls led fatal bites at 65.5% for a total of 284 deaths, with rottweilers next at 10.4% and 45 deaths, and malamutes were not listed at all. This was verified by several sources including https://www.dogsbite.org/. I have nothing against any breed, but I do think people who adopt dogs should be given accurate statistics about the dog they are adopting, especially if they have young children.
Thanks to those who saved homes from fire
We want to express our thanks to the firemen and farmers who saved our homes Friday, Oct. 14. Without your hard work, our homes on Todd Bridge Road would have been lost to the fire.
Knowing that South Frederica was in the path of the field fire, you worked tirelessly to protect all of us.
We are forever in your debt.
Mary Charlotte Fulkerson and Lucille Fulkerson
Vote for the best candidate, not just the political party
Bruce Kunze is a candidate with ideas and solutions.
We don’t need a “do nothing” judge-executive, which is his opponent’s approach. Vote for the candidate, not the party.
